May 7 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER EXEC SAYS CO WILL DELIVER FEW LESS GLOBAL 7500 THAN ORIGINALLY PLANNED - CONF CALL

* BOMBARDIER EXEC SAYS EXPECTS TO INCUR EBIT LOSS FOR Q2 - CONF CALL

* BOMBARDIER EXEC SAYS FOR Q2 CO EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION, DELIVERIES AND REVENUES BY ALMOST HALF VERSUS A YEAR AGO - CONF CALL

* BOMBARDIER EXEC SAYS EXPECTS SECOND HALF WOULD START TO BREAK EVEN OR BE POSITIVE ON CASH FLOW - CONF CALL