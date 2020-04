April 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier:

* BOMBARDIER TO START BRINGING STAFF BACK TO BELFAST PLANT PROGRESSIVELY FROM APRIL 27 - BBC

* BOMBARDIER HAS EXTENDED FURLOUGH OF STAFF AT BELFAST PLANT FOR 2 WEEKS TO MAY 4 - SPOKESWOMAN

* BOMBARDIER MAY BRING SOME WORKERS BACK AT BELFAST PLANT NEXT MONDAY APRIL 27; BUT MOST FURLOUGHED TO MAY 4 - SPOKESWOMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)