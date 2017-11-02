FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier posts Q3 loss per share $0.05
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Bombardier posts Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Q3 loss per share $0.05; Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01; Q3 revenue $3.84 billion, up 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $4.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue and free cash flow usage for FY expected to be about $16.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively

* FY2017 revenue view $16.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects consolidated FY EBIT before special items to be at least $630 million, high end of its previous guidance

* Engine delivery delays to impact C Series program; with 20-22 deliveries now expected for the year

* A European customer signed LOI for up to 61 C Series aircraft, including 31 firm aircraft and options for additional 30 aircraft

* On list price, firm order by European customer would be valued at about $2.4 billion, increasing to about $4.8 billion if all 30 options exercised

* Bombardier Q3 Business Aircraft revenue $1.10 billion, down 17 percent; Q3 Business Aircraft deliveries of 31 units versus 36 units

* Business Aircraft order backlog at Sept. 30 was $14.5 billion versus $15.4 billion as at Dec. 31, 2016

* Bombardier Q3 commercial aircraft revenue $525 million, down 2 percent; Q3 commercial aircraft deliveries of 16 units, flat from last year

* Commercial Aircraft order backlog at Sept. 30 was 433 units versus 436 units as at Dec. 31, 2016

* Q3 Bombardier Transportation revenue $2.13 billion, up 20 percent; Q3 Bombardier Transportation order intake $1.8 billion, down 38 percent

* Bombardier Transportation order backlog at Sept. 30 was $33 billion versus $30.1 billion as at Dec. 31, 2016

* Appointed former Caterpillar Executive Chairman Douglas Oberhelman to its board, to replace Patrick Pichette Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

