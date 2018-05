BRIEF-Bombardier Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share $0.01

May 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01; QTRLY REVENUES UP 12 PERCENT TO $4.03 BILLION

* Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.00, REV VIEW $3.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY BUSINESS AIRCRAFT REVENUE $1.11 BILLION VERSUS $1.02 BILLION; QTRLY BUSINESS AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES OF 31 UNITS

* BUSINESS AIRCRAFT ORDER BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $14.3 BILLION VERSUS $14.2 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017

* QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT REVENUE $463 MILLION VERSUS $525 MILLION; QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES OF 13 UNITS

* COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT ORDER BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 424 UNITS VERSUS 433 UNITS DEC. 31, 2017

* QTRLY BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION REVENUE $2.36 BILLION VERSUS $1.95 BILLION

* ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DOWNSVIEW PROPERTY FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $635 MILLION TO PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD

* UNDER TERMS, CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE FROM DOWNSVIEW FOR PERIOD OF UP TO 3 YRS AFTER CLOSE, WITH 2 OPTIONAL 1-YEAR EXTENSION PERIODS

* AIRBUS PARTNERSHIP EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF Q2, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* BOMBARDIER - NEW CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR GLOBAL BUSINESS AIRCRAFT PLANNED AT TORONTO PEARSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT