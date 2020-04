April 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER SAYS ITS SITE IN BRUGES RESUME WORK PROGRESSIVELY IN MAXIMUM SANITARY CONDITIONS

* BOMBARDIER - ABOUT FORTY EMPLOYEES STARTED WORK AGAIN ON BRUGES SITE BOTH IN PRODUCTION & IN SUPPORT SERVICES, WHILE OTHERS CONTINUE TO WORK FROM HOME

* BOMBARDIER - NUMBER OF WORKERS AT BRUGES MIGHT INCREASE GRADUALLY UPON ASSESSMENT AFTER FIRST WEEK