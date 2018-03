March 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER SECURES MAJOR CONTRACT EXTENSION TO MAINTAIN TRAINS FOR LONDON OVERGROUND

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT, ORIGINALLY SIGNED IN 2006 WILL NOW CONTINUE UNTIL 2030, REMOVING PREVIOUS CONTRACT BREAK IN 2023​

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT CHANGE IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY £106 MILLION