BRIEF-Bombardier Secures Rail Services Contract Extension With Maryland Transit Administration

March 26 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER SECURES RAIL SERVICES CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - SIGNED 5-YEAR EXTENSION TO ITS CURRENT CONTRACT WITH MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS CONTRACT EXTENSION IS VALUED AT ABOUT $288 MILLION​

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT TO PROVIDE OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE FOR BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN LINES OF MARYLAND AREA REGIONAL COMMUTER RAIL SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: