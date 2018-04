April 18 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER SIGNS LONG-TERM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR MELBOURNE’S FIRST HIGH-CAPACITY SIGNALLING SYSTEM

* BOMBARDIER - BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH METRO TRAINS MELBOURNE

* BOMBARDIER - CONTRACT IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY 77 MILLION AUD AND INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: