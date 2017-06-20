FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Bombardier signs rail and maintenance contract in the UK

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK

* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP

* Says co has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply and maintain 750 BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles

* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP ($1.1 billion US, 1 billion euro)

* Says Bombardier will execute a technical services and spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise

* Says FirstGroup and MTR partnership will take over south western franchise on 20 august 2017

* Says UK-based rolling stock investment consortium rock rail will finance multi-million pound procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

