Dec 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO PROVIDE 32 OMNEO DOUBLE DECK TRAINSETS FOR FRENCH INTERCITY LINES IN REGION CENTRE-VAL DE LOIRE

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - RECEIVED REPEAT ORDER FOR 32 OMNEO PREMIUM DOUBLE DECK TRAINSETS FROM SNCF MOBILITÉS

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - REPEAT ORDER IS PART OF CONTRACT SIGNED IN 2010 WITH SNCF AND IS VALUED AT ABOUT 375 MILLION EUROS ($444 MILLION US) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: