BRIEF-Bombardier To Provide 54 Additional Twindexx Vario Double-Deck Coaches To Israel Railways

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO PROVIDE 54 ADDITIONAL TWINDEXX VARIO DOUBLE-DECK COACHES TO ISRAEL RAILWAYS

* BOMBARDIER - DELIVERY OF NEW COACHES IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST 2020

* BOMBARDIER- CALL-OFF IS PART OF A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER 2010 AND IS VALUED AT ABOUT 104 MILLION EURO ($126 MILLION)

* BOMBARDIER-BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SIGNED CONTRACT ON DEC 31 TO GIVE 54 ADDITIONAL BOMBARDIER TWINDEXX VARIO DOUBLE-DECK COACHES TO ISRAEL RAILWAYS