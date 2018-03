March 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO PROVIDE FIVE ADDITIONAL AVENTRA TRAINS FOR ELIZABETH LINE

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS TOTAL ADDITIONAL CONTRACT IS VALUED AT ABOUT £73 MILLION​

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN EXPANSION TO EXISTING TRAIN SERVICES AGREEMENT TO COVER NEW TRAINS