Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier:

* TO PROVIDE NINE ADDITIONAL REGIO 2N DOUBLE-DECK TRAINS TO SNCF FOR ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITY

* ORDER IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY 96 MILLION EUROS

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION RECEIVED THE ORDER FOR NINE REGIO 2N TRAIN SETS FROM THE FRENCH NATIONAL RAILWAY CORPORATION