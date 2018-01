BRIEF-Bombardier to supply 17 additional locomotives to New Jersey

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO SUPPLY 17 ADDITIONAL LOCOMOTIVES TO NEW JERSEY

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - NEW JERSEY TRANSIT CORP EXERCISED OPTION FOR 17 ADDITIONAL BOMBARDIER ALP-45 DUAL-POWER LOCOMOTIVES

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - THE SECOND CALL OFF IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $160 MILLION AND IS BASED ON A CONTRACT FOR 26 LOCOMOTIVES SIGNED IN 2008​

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS ‍DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED TO START IN NOVEMBER 2019​