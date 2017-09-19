FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 5:35 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation:

* Sudhir Rao to assume role of managing director at Bombardier Transportation in India‍​

* Rao joins bombardier transportation from Skoda Auto where he held position of chairman, MD, India Source text: [Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Sudhir Rao is to assume the role of Managing Director at Bombardier Transportation in India. In this position, Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India. This appointment reinforces Bombardier’s focus and commitment towards building a sustainable business in India while improving the company’s performance and competitiveness.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.