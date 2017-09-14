FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation keen to support Indian govt in endeavour to create high-speed network
September 14, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation keen to support Indian govt in endeavour to create high-speed network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation

* Bombardier Transportation says co “would be keen to support Indian government” in endeavour to create high-speed network with zefiro high speed trains Source text - We are really pleased with the efforts of the Indian government to launch the high-speed network in India. It is a path breaking initiative and will bolster the economy, create new jobs, improve connectivity enhance infrastructure and manufacturing in India. Indian government is planning 9 routes for high speed trains and BOMBARDIER ZEFIRO high speed (HS) and very high speed (VHS) trains are already setting the benchmark in very high performance, very high efficiency and very high dedication globally. Bombardier would be keen to support the Indian government in their endeavour to create a high-speed network with our world class ZEFIRO high speed trains delivering Make in India promise. Bombardier’s expertise in the high-speed segment is unmatched. Over the past 20 years, we’ve helped deliver 850 trains and vehicles for high speed and very high speed applications. We’ve also participated in 95% of Europe’s VHS trains. Further company coverage:

