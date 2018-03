March 22 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER WINS CONTRACT TO EXTEND PEOPLE MOVER SYSTEM IN PHOENIX

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT ABOUT $305 MILLION​

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS FOR 3 ADDITIONAL VEHICLES AS WELL AS FOR VARIOUS VEHICLE RETROFITS, UPGRADES​