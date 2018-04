April 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE 40 HIGH SPEED REGIONAL TRAINS TO VASTTRAFIK IN SWEDEN

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS ‍ESTIMATED REVENUE FOR CONTRACT IS ABOUT 3.8 BILLION SEK & INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR 60 ADDITIONAL TRAINS​

* ‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SAYS ‍DELIVERY IS PLANNED TO BEGIN IN 2021​