BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores Announces Winning Bid In Bankruptcy Court-Supervised Auction

April 17 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. ANNOUNCES WINNING BID IN BANKRUPTCY COURT-SUPERVISED AUCTION

* SAYS ANNOUNCED WINNING BID IN AN AUCTION FOR COMPANY’S ASSETS HELD PURSUANT TO SECTION 363 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE

* HEARING BY BANKRUPTCY COURT TO APPROVE SALE AND WIND-DOWN OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 18, 2018

* SUBJECT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL, JV COMPOSED OF HOLDERS OF CO'S SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 WILL ACQUIRE INVENTORY AND CERTAIN OTHER ASSETS OF CO