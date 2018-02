BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions To Implement Financial Restructuring

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. FILES VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS TO IMPLEMENT FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* BON-TON STORES - RECEIVES COMMITMENT OF UP TO $725 MILLION IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS

* SAYS ‍TO EXPLORE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE VALUE​

* BON-TON STORES - ‍IS CLOSING 47 STORES IN 2018, FOUR OF WHICH CLOSED IN JANUARY​

* BON-TON STORES - TO EXPLORE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR BENEFIT OF ITS STAKEHOLDERS, WHICH MAY INCLUDE A SALE OF COMPANY