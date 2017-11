Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bon-ton Stores Inc

* The Bon-Ton Stores Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $2.19

* Q3 sales fell 7.6 percent to $545.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $2.86 to $3.35

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - qtrly ‍comparable store sales decreased 6.6% as compared with prior year period​