BRIEF-Bon Ton Stores Receives Letter Of Intent From DW Partners, Namdar Realty And Washington Prime Group

April 9 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* BON-TON STORES, INC. RECEIVES SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT FROM DW PARTNERS, NAMDAR REALTY GROUP AND WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP

* CO, INVESTOR GROUP IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN ADVANCE OF AUCTION, NOW SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON APRIL 16

* RECEIVED LOI PURSUANT TO WHICH INVESTOR GROUP PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE CO AS A GOING CONCERN IN BANKRUPTCY COURT-SUPERVISED SALE PROCESS

* BON-TON IS CONTINUING TO OPERATE IN THE ORDINARY COURSE AS CO COMPLETES ITS COURT-SUPERVISED RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* RECEIVED SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT FROM INVESTOR GROUP COMPOSED OF DW PARTNERS, NAMDAR REALTY GROUP AND WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: