BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Q4 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.28

March 14 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 14.8 MBOE PER DAY

* EXPECTS ITS OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE REDUCED ON A PER-UNIT BASIS IN 2018

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY SEES 2018 PRODUCTION 17.7 - 18.7 MBOE/D

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF 16.0 - 16.6 MBOE/D

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $280 MILLION- $320 MILLION