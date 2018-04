April 5 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* GREAGER’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL TAKE EFFECT ON APRIL 11, 2018

* GREAGER WILL BE ASSUMING ROLE FROM R. SETH BULLOCK