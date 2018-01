BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Sees Production Of 17.7 MBOE/D To 18.7 MBOE/D For Year Ended Dec.31

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE, ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC SAYS Q4 2017 PRODUCTION WAS OF 14.8 MBOE PER DAY, AND EXCEEDS HIGH END OF PREVIOUS COMPANY GUIDANCE

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC - YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES INCREASED 13% TO 102.0 MMBOE

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC - EXPECTED ROCKIES PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 20% IN 2018 AND IN EXCESS OF 50% IN 2019

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC SEES PRODUCTION OF 16.0 MBOE/D TO 16.6 MBOE/D FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC SEES PRODUCTION OF 17.7 MBOE/D TO 18.7 MBOE/D FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

* BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC SEES TOTAL CAPEX OF $280 MILLION TO $320 MILLION FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: