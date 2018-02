BRIEF-Bonatla Property Holdings Announces Removal Of Listing From JSE

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd:

* CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROPOSED REMOVAL OF COMPANY‘S LISTING​

* ‍RECEIVED NOTICE FROM JSE OF INTENTION TO REMOVE LISTING OF BONATLA DUE TO CO‘S INABILITY TO CONTINUE TO MEET JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED NOT TO OBJECT TO JSE‘S PROPOSED REMOVAL OF LISTING.​

* WILL CONTINUE AS A PUBLIC UNLISTED COMPANY AND WILL MAINTAIN A SHARE REGISTER WITH ITS TRANSFER SECRETARY​

* ‍INTENDS TO RESTRUCTURE GROUP AND ONCE FINALISED, WILL EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO ENABLE SHAREHOLDERS TO HOLD TRADEABLE SECURITIES, EITHER ONSHORE OR OFFSHORE​