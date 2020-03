March 23 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ):

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BONAVA WITHDRAWS EARLIER PROPOSAL REGARDING 2019 DIVIDEND

* IT WAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW EARLIER DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF SEK 3.00 PER SHARE

* BACKGROUND TO DECISION IS GREAT DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY PREVAILING AS A CONSEQUENCE OF EFFECTS OF CONFIRMED SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)