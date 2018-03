March 22 (Reuters) - Bonava Ab (Publ):

* BONAVA ACQUIRES LAND OUTSIDE COPENHAGEN

* BUYS LAND FROM MUNICIPALITY OF GREVE OUTSIDE COPENHAGEN AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 95 MILLION

* PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO START IN Q2 OF 2019