Jan 2 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA CARRIES OUT THREE INVESTOR TRANSACTIONS IN GERMANY

* BASED ON TRANSACTION, SELLING 344 RENTAL APARTMENTS AND PRICE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 532 MILLION

* PROJECT REGARDED AS DIVESTED IN 2017, WILL BE HANDED OVER TO CUSTOMER AND RECOGNISED PROFIT IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)