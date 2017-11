Nov 24 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* ‍BONAVA SELLS 152 RENTAL APARTMENTS IN SCHÖNEFELD, GERMANY​

* SOLD AN ADDITIONAL 152 RENTAL APARTMENTS TO BEWAG PENSION FUND ​

* ‍SOLD APARTMENTS FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 303 MILLION​