Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bonava Ab (Publ):

* BONAVA SELLS BUILDING RIGHTS IN MALMÖ

* ‍SOLD A TOTAL OF 210 BUILDING RIGHTS IN ELINEGÅRD IN MALMÖ, SWEDEN TO RIKSBYGGEN AND GÖTENEHUS.​

* - ‍SALE ENCOMPASSES APPROXIMATELY 22,000 SQUARE METERS OF GROSS FLOOR AREA BASED ON A COMPLETED ZONING PLAN​