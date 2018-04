April 20 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA CARRIES OUT INVESTOR TRANSACTION AND SELLS 164 RENTAL APARTMENTS IN LINKÖPING

* TO SELL TO BANTORGET HYRESBOSTÄDER FOR A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 311 MILLION

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNISED IN PROFIT FROM Q1 OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2qKAN0G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)