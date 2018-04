April 26 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ):

* BONAVA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO REPURCHASE OWN SHARES OF SERIES B

* MAXIMUM OF 265,861 SHARES OF SERIES B MAY BE REPURCHASED

* PAYMENT FOR SHARES OF SERIES B SHALL BE MADE IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)