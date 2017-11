Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2017 third quarter results

* Bonavista Energy Corp - qtrly FFO per share $0.27‍​

* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly ‍production averaged 71,191 boe per day representing an 11 pct increase over same period last year​

* Bonavista Energy Corp - qtrly production revenues $121.9 million versus $108.2 mln‍​