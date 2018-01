Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp:

* BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION REPLACES 189% OF 2017 PRODUCTION WITH THE ADDITION OF 49.8 MMBOE OF PROVED PLUS PROBABLE RESERVES

* BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP - DURING Q4 OF 2017, WE PRODUCED 74,799 BOE PER DAY REPRESENTING GROWTH FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER OF FIVE PERCENT