BRIEF-Bondholders Call Chemoservis Dwory To Repay Bonds

April 25 (Reuters) - CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA:

* SAYS HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH SYNTHOS IN REGARDS TO EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS DUE TO CO DIFFICULT FINANCIAL SITUATION

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO ADOPT RESOLUTIONS CHARGING COMPANY FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GETS CALLS FROM BONDHOLDERS TO REPAY SERIES A BONDS FOR PLN 1.4 MILLION AND SERIES B BONDS FOR PLN 15.1 MILLION PLUS INTEREST

* BONDHOLDERS ARE: NOBLE FUNDS TFI SA, DISTRESSED ASSETS FIZ AN AND OPEN FINANSE OBLIGACJI PRZEDSIEBIORSTW FIZ AN

* SHARES HALTED, LAST DOWN 18.57 PERCENT