Aug 2 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS:

* REG-BONDUELLE - 2016-2017 FINANCIAL YEAR TURNOVER: SOLID TURNOVER GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE ANNUAL OBJECTIVES

* GROUP SHOULD RECORD, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION, FY CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY CLOSE TO THE ONE RECORDED IN FY 2015-2016

* FY 2016/17 REVENUE EUR 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.97 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)