BRIEF-Bonduelle FY recurring operating income up at 108.3 million euros

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS:

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​59.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​108.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017/2018 SEES REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3 PERCENT FOR HISTORICAL ACTIVITIES AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* FOR 2017/2018 SEES GROWTH OF 7-8 PERCENT FOR CURRENT OPERATING INCOME FOR HISTORICAL ACTIVITIES AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* FOR 2017/2018 INCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF READY PAC FOODS SEES GROWTH OF REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF AROUND 25 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* FOR 2017/2018 SEES LEVERAGE RATIO OF BELOW 3X EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISITIONS

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 0.43 YEAR AGO