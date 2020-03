BRIEF-Bonduelle H1 Current Operating Result Down At 57.2 Million Euros

March 6 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SA:

* FIRST HALF YEAR 2019-2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS: GROWTH IN BUSINESS DRIVEN BY EXCHANGE RATES AND PROFITABILITY IN LINE WITH THE ANNUAL OBJECTIVE

* BONDUELLE GROUP’S REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019-2020 STANDS AT EUR 1,442.3 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 DISEASE OUTBREAK REMAINS LIMITED TO DATE

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 57.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS LIMITED COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY IN ASIA, NO INDUSTRIAL SITE AND LIMITED RECOURSE TO SUPPLIERS FROM THIS REGION

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT STOOD ON DEC 31, 2019 AT EUR 978.2 MILLION AGAINST EUR 879.9 MILLION OVER SAME PERIOD LAST FY

* SEES FY REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME AT LOWER END OF RANGE COMMUNICATED IN OCTOBER 2019

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 29.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)