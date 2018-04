April 6 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SAS:

* BONDUELLE IS PREPARING THE FUTURE AND IS REORGANISING ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

* CHRISTOPHE BONDUELLE APPOINTS A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO WHOM HE ASSIGNS OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY.

* NOMINATION OF GUILLAUME DEBROSSE AS CEO

* ORGANISATIONAL CHANGE EFFECTIVE AS OF JULY THE 1ST 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)