Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS:

* Q2 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR 729.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 545.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS SUBJECT TO NORMAL WEATHER CONDITIONS, SECOND HY OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR SHOULD ENABLE TO REACH ANNUAL GROWTH OBJECTIVE EXPECTED OF 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)