May 4 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SA:

* GROUP CONFIDENT FOR PREPARATION OF 2020 PRODUCTION CAMPAIGN WITH ITS AGRICULTURAL PARTNERS

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 761.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 675.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS COVID-19 CRISIS MAY IMPACT ANNUAL PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)