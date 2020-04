BRIEF-Bonduelle Suspends Its 2019-2020 Financial Objectives

April 8 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE SA:

* COVID-19: BONDUELLE AND ITS PARTNERS MOBILIZE TO WEATHER TODAY’S HARDSHIPS AND ANTICIPATE TOMORROW’S CHALLENGES

* IN A CONTEXT OF GREAT UNCERTAINTY, GROUP SUSPENDS ITS 2019-2020 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* GROUP IMMEDIATELY TOOK ACTIONS TO LIMIT ADVERSE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* ALSO REMINDS THAT ITS HEALTHY FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, AS WELL AS ITS AVAILABLE AND SECURED FINANCING CAPACITIES, ENABLE IT TO DEAL WITH POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF PANDEMIC ON ITS ACTIVITY

* EXTRAORDINARY MOBILIZATION OF THE TEAMS MAKES IT POSSIBLE FOR THE MOMENT TO MAINTAIN THE ACTIVITY OF ALL THE SITES AND TO PREPARE THE START OF THE COMING HARVEST FOR WHICH THE AVAILABILITY OF MANPOWER WILL BE ESSENTIAL

