Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bonduelle Sas:

* REG-BONDUELLE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FROM CONAGRA DEL MONTE PROCESSED FRUIT AND VEGETABLE BUSINESS IN CANADA

* TRANSACTION WILL BECOME FINAL AFTER SUSPENSIVE CONDITIONS ARE LIFTED BEFORE END OF MAY 2018.

* ACQUISITION FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF $43 MILLION CANADIAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)