Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics:

* HAS CANCELLED ITS PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PHARMSTANDARD INTERNATIONAL‘S INTENTION TO PARTICIPATE IN OFFERING WAS UNEXPECTEDLY WITHDRAWN AT SHORT NOTICE

* HAS ALSO DECIDED TO CEASE DISCUSSIONS WITH CELLTHERA PHARM LLC WITH REGARDS TO A POTENTIAL COLLABORATION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)