BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics FY Net Loss Down At 12.8 Million Euros

April 25 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* STRONG CLINICAL PROGRESS IN ALLOB SPINAL FUSION AND DELAYED UNION TRIALS

* LEADERSHIP TEAM STRENGTHENED WITH APPOINTMENTS OF JEAN STÉPHENNE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD (POST PERIOD) AND JEAN-LUC VANDEBROEK AS CFO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 12.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH ASAHI KASEI FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PREOB IN JAPAN

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* € 19.45 MILLION OF COMMITMENT SECURED FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (POST PERIOD)

* CASH AT END OF Q4 EUR 8.41 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BONE THERAPEUTICS PLANS TO REPORT THE FINAL RESULTS FROM THE ALLOB® PHASE I/IIA DELAYED-UNION STUDY IN MID-2018.

* A VALUE INFLECTION POINT IS ANTICIPATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018,

* CASH BURN FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF € 15-16 MILLION

* CO WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO CARRY OUT ITS OBJECTIVES UNTIL END Q3 2019

CASH AT END OF Q4 EUR 8.41 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO