BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Launches Equity Placement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA LAUNCHES EQUITY PLACEMENT

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

* ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH POTENTIAL TO INCREASE SIZE

* EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH UNTIL END OF 2018

* BOOK BUILDING PROCESS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

* WILL ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OFFERING AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER CLOSING OF BOOK BUILDING

* TRADING IN CO‘S SHARES TO BE SUSPENDED DURING BOOK BUILDING PERIOD

* TRADING TO RESUME FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF RESULTS OF OFFERING

* BRYAN, GARNIER & CO IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND JOINT BOOKRUNNER

* KBC SECURITIES NV IS ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER FOR PLACEMENT