BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Q1 Cash Balance Of 10.42 Million Euros

May 4 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* APPOINTMENTS OF JEAN STÉPHENNE AS CHAIRMAN

* CASH BURN FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 15-16 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO CARRY OUT ITS OBJECTIVES UNTIL END Q3 2019

* THE COMPANY ENDED THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH A CASH BALANCE OF € 10.42 MILLION

* PATIENT RECRUITMENT COMPLETED FOR THE PHASE IIA LUMBAR SPINAL FUSION STUDY WITH ALLOB

* € 19.45 MILLION OF COMMITTED CAPITAL RAISED VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* PLANS TO REPORT FINAL RESULTS FROM ALLOB PHASE I/IIA DELAYED-UNION STUDY IN MID-2018