BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval For Two Studies

March 23 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* READY TO INITIATE RECRUITMENT IN BOTH STUDIES AS SOON AS CURRENT SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19 ALLOWS

* JTA-004 TRIAL HAS BEEN APPROVED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN DENMARK, AND ALLOB BY BELGIAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* STUDY IS EXPECTED TO ENROL APPROXIMATELY 178 PATIENTS IN APPROXIMATELY 40 SITES IN UP TO 7 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* STUDY EXPECTS TO ENROL 676 PATIENTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMATIC KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS