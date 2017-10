BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics reports strong interim results from ALLOB phase IIa spinal fusion study

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS:

* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA : REPORTS STRONG INTERIM RESULTS FROM ALLOB® PHASE IIA SPINAL FUSION STUDY

* ‍SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL AND RADIOLOGICAL IMPROVEMENTS COMPARED TO BASELINE​

* ‍RESULTS PAVE WAY FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT IN GROWING AND SIGNIFICANT LUMBAR SPINAL FUSION MARKET​

* RECRUITMENT WILL CONTINUE IN STUDY TO ALLOW COMPANY TO PERFORM A FINAL ANALYSIS ON 32 PATIENTS

* ‍RESULTS FOR FIRST 15 PATIENTS IN STUDY SHOW EVIDENCE OF SUCCESSFUL FUSION​

* COMPLETION OF RECRUITMENT EXPECTED BY END OF 2017 OR EARLY 2018.

* ‍RESULTS FOR FIRST 15 PATIENTS IN STUDY SHOW IMPORTANT CLINICAL IMPROVEMENTS IN FUNCTION AND PAIN AFTER 12-MONTH FOLLOW-UP PERIOD.​